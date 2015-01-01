Abstract

BACKGROUND: Virtual overdose monitoring services (VOMS) are novel technologies that allow remote monitoring of individuals while they use substances (especially those who use alone) electronically.



OBJECTIVES: The authors explored key partner perspectives regarding services offered by VOMS beyond overdose response with the aim of understanding the breadth and perception of the services amongst those that use these services and are impacted by them.



METHODS: Forty-seven participants from six key partner groups [peers who had used VOMS (25%), peers who had not used VOMS (17%), family members of peers (11%), health professionals (21%), harm reduction sector employees (15%), and VOMS operators (15%)] underwent 20-to-60-minute semi-structured telephone interviews. Of peer and family groups, thirteen participants identified as female, eleven as male and one as non-binary, gender data was not recorded for other key partner groups. Interview guides were developed and interviews were conducted until saturation was reached across all participants. Themes and subthemes were identified and member checked with partner groups.



RESULTS: Participants indicated that uses of VOMS beyond overdose monitoring included: (1) providing mental health support and community referral; (2) methamphetamine agitation de-escalation; (3) advice on self-care and harm reduction; and (4) a sense of community and peer support. Respondents were divided on how VOMS might affect emergency services (5).



CONCLUSIONS: VOMS are currently being used for purposes beyond drug poisoning prevention, including community methamphetamine psychosis de-escalation, mental health support, and community peer support. VOMS are capable of delivering a broad suite of harm reduction services and referring clients to recovery-oriented services.

