SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang J, Zhao X, Li W, Li Q. Asian J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.asjsur.2023.11.018

PMID

37957040

Abstract

High-pressure injection injuries (HPII) to the hand caused by Water Swelling Sealants are rare. The injected material rapidly enters the hand under high pressure and then spreads along the neurovascular bundles and fascial planes into the tendon sheath.1 The rapid expansion and hardening of polyurethane material within the sealant upon contact with water can lead to severe consequences.2 However, the small wound size and sometimes negative radiological findings often lead to an underestimation of the severity of the condition.3,4 Therefore, we report a case of HPII caused by an expanding sealant to enhance awareness among clinicians.


Language: en

Keywords

High-pressure injection injuries; HPII; Polyurethane; Water swelling sealant

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print