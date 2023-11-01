Abstract

High-pressure injection injuries (HPII) to the hand caused by Water Swelling Sealants are rare. The injected material rapidly enters the hand under high pressure and then spreads along the neurovascular bundles and fascial planes into the tendon sheath.1 The rapid expansion and hardening of polyurethane material within the sealant upon contact with water can lead to severe consequences.2 However, the small wound size and sometimes negative radiological findings often lead to an underestimation of the severity of the condition.3,4 Therefore, we report a case of HPII caused by an expanding sealant to enhance awareness among clinicians.

