Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and the majority of suicide deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. AIMS: To evaluate the demographic and clinical characteristics of individuals who have presented to health services following self-harm in Pakistan.



METHOD: This study is a cross-sectional baseline analysis of participants from a large multicentre randomised controlled trial of self-harm prevention in Pakistan. A total of 901 participants with a history of self-harm were recruited from primary care clinics, emergency departments and general hospitals in five major cities in Pakistan. The Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSI), Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS) and Suicide Attempt Self Injury Interview assessment scales were completed.



RESULTS: Most participants recruited were females (n = 544, 60.4%) in their 20s. Compared with males, females had lower educational attainment and higher unemployment rates and reported higher severity scores on BSI, BDI and BHS. Interpersonal conflict was the most frequently cited antecedent to self-harm, followed by financial difficulties in both community and hospital settings. Suicide was the most frequently reported motive of self-harm (N = 776, 86.1%). Suicidal intent was proportionally higher in community-presenting patients (community: N = 318, 96.9% v. hospital: N = 458, 79.9%; P < 0.001). The most frequently reported methods of self-harm were ingestion of pesticides and toxic chemicals.



CONCLUSIONS: Young females are the dominant demographic group in this population and are more likely to attend community settings to seek help. Suicidal intent as the motivator of self-harm and use of potentially lethal methods may suggest that this population is at high risk of suicide.

