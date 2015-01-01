SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Edouard P, Svensson F, Guex K. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2023; 9(4): e001793.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjsem-2023-001793

PMID

37953971

PMCID

PMC10632886

Abstract

All sports stakeholders, athletes, coaches, health professionals, researchers and leaders are concerned with sports injury prevention. They all do their best to implement injury risk reduction strategies to make sporting participation as safe as possible--understanding that injury risk is still present. Whatever the injuries (location, type, severity) and the athletes (sport, level, country), given the current injury rates and burden, there is a clear need to improve injury risk reduction strategies.

At the same time, complementary approaches could also be relevant to help athletes and their entourages to live with Damocles' sword of injury. We fully endorse the need to improve injury risk reduction strategies. We also think that, in addition, it would be relevant to change our vision of injuries and injury prevention.1 Thus, in this editorial, we discuss the interest of a more positive vision of injuries and their prevention and provide practical suggestions to help athletes and their entourage to better live and cope with them.


Language: en

Keywords

Injuries; Prevention; Sports; Mental

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print