|
Citation
|
Edouard P, Svensson F, Guex K. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2023; 9(4): e001793.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37953971
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
All sports stakeholders, athletes, coaches, health professionals, researchers and leaders are concerned with sports injury prevention. They all do their best to implement injury risk reduction strategies to make sporting participation as safe as possible--understanding that injury risk is still present. Whatever the injuries (location, type, severity) and the athletes (sport, level, country), given the current injury rates and burden, there is a clear need to improve injury risk reduction strategies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injuries; Prevention; Sports; Mental