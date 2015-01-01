Abstract

All sports stakeholders, athletes, coaches, health professionals, researchers and leaders are concerned with sports injury prevention. They all do their best to implement injury risk reduction strategies to make sporting participation as safe as possible--understanding that injury risk is still present. Whatever the injuries (location, type, severity) and the athletes (sport, level, country), given the current injury rates and burden, there is a clear need to improve injury risk reduction strategies.



At the same time, complementary approaches could also be relevant to help athletes and their entourages to live with Damocles' sword of injury. We fully endorse the need to improve injury risk reduction strategies. We also think that, in addition, it would be relevant to change our vision of injuries and injury prevention.1 Thus, in this editorial, we discuss the interest of a more positive vision of injuries and their prevention and provide practical suggestions to help athletes and their entourage to better live and cope with them.

