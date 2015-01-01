Abstract

BACKGROUND: Compassion fatigue and burnout are important issues within the medical field, and may be an even bigger problem for Child Abuse Pediatricians (CAPs). While the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) mandates educational activities focused on burnout and resilience, there is currently minimal data to inform the choice and implementation of these activities.



OBJECTIVE: Our objectives were to: determine the availability and perceived usefulness of educational activities related to burnout and resilience available in CAP fellowships; and explore the relationship between fellowship activities and burnout. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Surveys were distributed in 2016 to 133 participants in CAP fellowships since 2006.



METHODS: Burnout risk was measured using the Maslach Burnout Inventory - Human Services Survey (MBI-HSS). Logistic regression models were used to assess the association of burnout as measured by the MBI-HSS with specific educational activities.



RESULTS: Of 133 eligible individuals, 85 (64 %) responded. Of these, 40 (53 %) scored in the high-risk range for at least 1 of the three subscales. Activities perceived to be most useful in addressing burnout were: multidisciplinary team interactions, time spent with the team outside of work, and faculty/trainee one-on-one mentorship. Educational activities were only weakly associated with addressing burnout as measured by the MBI-HSS.



CONCLUSIONS: Moderate or high levels of burnout are present in a large proportion of practicing CAPs and more than one-third of participants felt that the quality of burnout training in fellowship did not meet their needs. These data support the need to more effectively address burnout education within the training experience of CAP fellows.

