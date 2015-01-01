Abstract

State responses to substance use during pregnancy have included policies designed to increase access to substance use treatment as well as punish such substance use. Prior research has found that punitive policies are associated with increased rates of child maltreatment reporting, but it is unclear if the presence of punitive-promoting policies also moderate the association between access-promoting polices and maltreatment reports. Using data from the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System and state-level fixed effects models, this study investigates how interactions between access-promoting and punitive prenatal substance use policies are associated with rates of substance use-associated maltreatment reports among infants. In states with punitive policies, access-promoting policies were associated with smaller decreases in these reports than in states without punitive policies. In some cases, access-promoting policies were associated with greater increases in these reports when punitive policies were also present than when only one type of policy was adopted. Interactions between prenatal substance use policies may result in unintended and counterproductive consequences for maternal and child health and the child welfare system.

