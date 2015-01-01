Abstract

The majority of literature on homicide-suicide addresses the fact that victims are predominantly female, and offenders are typically adult males (older than the victims) who share a familial, marital, or consortial relationship with them. The probability of fatalities involving murder-suicides in the bedrooms of middle-class households is higher. We present a case where an adolescent domestic helper strangled his landlady, twice his age, only to commit suicide by hanging thereafter. We go on to discuss homicide-suicide by servants outside the consortial relationship and the possible reasons for it in the Nepalese context.

