Shrestha K, Atreya A. Cureus 2023; 15(10): e46847.

10.7759/cureus.46847

37954703

PMC10637292

The majority of literature on homicide-suicide addresses the fact that victims are predominantly female, and offenders are typically adult males (older than the victims) who share a familial, marital, or consortial relationship with them. The probability of fatalities involving murder-suicides in the bedrooms of middle-class households is higher. We present a case where an adolescent domestic helper strangled his landlady, twice his age, only to commit suicide by hanging thereafter. We go on to discuss homicide-suicide by servants outside the consortial relationship and the possible reasons for it in the Nepalese context.


adolescent; violence; strangulation; delusion; forensic medicine; hanging; murder-suicide

