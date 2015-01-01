Abstract

The potential interplay between domestic violence and masticatory outcomes in children and adolescents has garnered increasing attention. Understanding the association between domestic abuse and specific oral health parameters, such as biting habits, temporomandibular disorders (TMDs), and bruxism, holds implications for holistic healthcare interventions. This systematic review aims to synthesize the available evidence to elucidate the potential relationships between domestic abuse and targeted oral health outcomes in the pediatric population. A comprehensive search strategy was conducted across eight databases, namely, PubMed, Embase, Scopus, PsycINFO, Web of Science, Cumulative Index of Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Cochrane Library, and Google Scholar. Boolean operators and Medical Subject Headings (MeSH) keywords were strategically employed to optimize search precision. Clinical studies investigating the relationships between domestic abuse and TMDs, or bruxism, in children and adolescents were included. Two reviewers extracted the data independently. The methodological quality and risk of bias of the selected studies were critically appraised using the Newcastle-Ottawa scale. The systematic search identified three papers investigating the associations between domestic abuse and the targeted oral health parameters. Children in the age group of 6-19 years were assessed. The synthesized evidence revealed a consistent association between domestic abuse and masticatory outcomes. Individuals subjected to domestic abuse exhibited a greater percentage of masticatory anomalies. The methodological assessment of the included studies showed good quality. This systematic review provides a notable synthesis of evidence regarding the associations between domestic abuse and masticatory outcomes in children and adolescents. The complex nature of these relationships necessitates further research to unravel the underlying mechanisms and establish causality. The insights from this review highlight the significance of integrating abuse assessment within oral health evaluations and underscore the need for interdisciplinary collaborations to address the potential impact of abusive experiences on the oral health and well-being of the pediatric population.

Language: en