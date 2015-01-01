Abstract

Cannabis use is associated with neuropsychological impairments in the general population, but little is known about the impact on cognitive function in people with epilepsy who are already at increased risk of difficulties due to the essential comorbidities of the disease. We compared the performance of 42 people with epilepsy (PWE) who reported regular cannabis use with 254 age matched, non-cannabis-using PWE. Patients completed tests of intellectual reserve, memory, language and processing speed. Approximately one in 17 patients (5.9 %) reported current cannabis use. Cannabis use was not associated with epilepsy type. Males were 1.8 times more likely to report cannabis use compared to females. Cannabis use was associated with lower intellectual reserve (Reading IQ: t = 2.8, p < 0.01, Cohen's d = 0.49), reduced encoding of new information (List Learning: t = 3.3, p < 0.001, Cohen's d = 0.56) and enhanced susceptibility to distraction on a subsequent recall task (t = 3.07, p < 0.01, Cohen's d = 0.51. In regression models cannabis use was significantly associated with impairments in learning and recall after controlling for elevated levels of anxiety and depression. Our data indicates that recreational cannabis use in people with epilepsy amplifies deficits in new learning and enhances susceptibility to distraction in the retention of newly learnt material. Recreational cannabis use should be considered when interpreting the significance of these cognitive impairments when they are recorded in a clinical assessment.

