Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Many studies have investigated the association between maltreatment and substance use in adulthood.In this study, we sought to explore the association between substance use during adolescence, diverse forms of child maltreatment, and psychological symptoms within a cohort of individuals under the purview of child protection services in France.



METHOD: The dataset was culled from a retrospective, population-based study encompassing minors and young adults aged 0 to 21, who were under the care of child protection services. Specifically, we conducted a comparative analysis between minors exhibiting substance use (N = 72) and those without such use (N = 776).



RESULT: The odds ratios predominantly illuminated a significant correlation between Substance Use and the manifestation of self-destructive behavior (OR = 4.35; CI 2.02-9.59), as well as aggressive behavior (OR = 5.75; CI 2.87-11.84). Univariate analysis also hinted at an association between SUD and suicidal ideation (OR = 3.52; CI 2.1-5.90).



CONCLUSION: Children in France who are in the care of child protection services and who use psychoactive substances are at greater risk of dropping out of school and of having other psychological symptoms. It is important that the public authorities take account of these results in order to adjust the care given to these minors, who often do not receive psychological support.

Language: en