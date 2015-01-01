|
Essadek A, Musso M, Assous A, Widart F, Mathieu J, Robin M, Shadili G. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1180292.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37953931
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Many studies have investigated the association between maltreatment and substance use in adulthood.In this study, we sought to explore the association between substance use during adolescence, diverse forms of child maltreatment, and psychological symptoms within a cohort of individuals under the purview of child protection services in France.
Language: en
mental health; maltreatment; substance use; child protection; youth & adolescence