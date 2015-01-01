|
Wakuta M, Nishimura T, Osuka Y, Tsukui N, Takahashi M, Adachi M, Suwa T, Katayama T. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1277766.
37954050
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been found to negatively impact adult mental health outcomes. Numerous studies have highlighted on ACEs in family and community settings. However, few have examined the impact of ACEs in school settings, despite the potential influence on social participation. Hikikomori, characterized by severe social withdrawal, was first studied in Japan and has gained recognition in recent years. The present study aims to present the concept of ACEs specific to schools and investigate the impact of both school ACEs and traditional ACEs on adult mental health and Hikikomori.
Adult; Humans; bullying; adverse childhood experiences; ACEs; *Mental Health; *Phobia, Social; Anxiety/psychology; Hikikomori; school; Social Isolation; social withdrawal