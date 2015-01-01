Abstract

BACKGROUND: There have been several studies about the increasing accident risks and injuries of standing electric scooters, but there is no study about the dental traumatic injuries related with standing electric scooter so far.



OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to report the overall dental traumatic patterns, and compare the patterns of standing electric scooter-related dental trauma with other traumatic causes. Also, considerations about minimizing the risks of electric scooter-related trauma will be discussed.



METHODS: Data on patients who visited Region Trauma Center of Wonju Severance Christian Hospital with dental emergency from January 2020 to December 2022 were collected.



RESULTS: The crown-root fracture and avulsion occurred significantly higher in electric scooter-related accidents than others. Furthermore, relatively minor dental injuries including concussion and subluxation showed higher percentage to be occurred as combined injuries in electric scooter-related accidents. The prevalence of traumatized posterior teeth was significantly higher in electric scooter-related trauma than others. Most of patients were teenagers and twenties. Also, the electric scooter-related accidents mostly occurred at evening and night. Furthermore, the number of patients wearing a helmet in electric scooter accidents was 1 out of 33.



CONCLUSION: The standing electric scooter-related dental trauma resulted in an increased prevalence of relatively severe dental trauma. Supplementation and reinforcement of the related policies as well as strict enforcement of the laws on electric scooter users will be needed to prevent severe dental and craniofacial trauma.

