Abstract

BACKGROUND: Armed conflicts are usually associated with high mortality and morbidity rates, with unpredictable workload, injuries and illnesses. Identifying emergency nurses' views of the core competencies required to enable them to work effectively in hospitals in areas of armed conflict is critical. It is important to inform the requisite standards of care and facilitate the translation of knowledge into safe, quality care.



AIM: The aim of this study was to identify emergency nurses' perceptions of core competencies necessary to work in hospitals in the context of armed conflict.



METHOD: A descriptive qualitative phase of a mixed-method study using semi-structured interviews with participants was conducted from June to July 2019. The COREQ guideline for reporting qualitative research was followed.



FINDINGS: A sample of 15 participants was interviewed. The participant perceptions provided a different perspective of core competencies required for emergency nurses in the context of armed conflict, culminating in four main areas: (i) personal preparedness , (ii) leadership, (iii) communication and (iv) assessment and intervention.



CONCLUSION: This study identified emergency nurses' perceptions of their core competencies. Personal preparedness, leadership, communication, assessment and intervention were identified as contributing to calmness of character, confidence in care and cultural awareness for care in this setting and were essential for them to work effectively when managing victims of armed conflict in emergency departments. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE AND HEALTH POLICY: The findings of this study are important and novel because the researchers sought the perspectives of emergency nurses who have experience in receiving patients from armed conflict firsthand. The findings will inform policymakers in those settings regarding standard of care, education and drills for hospital nurses in optimizing armed conflict care response outcomes.

Language: en