Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviour is one of the main causes of death worldwide, especially among teenagers, and its development is potentially associated with the development of personality. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to describe the association between the Big Five Personality Traits and suicidal behaviour in adolescents.



METHODS: Seven databases were systematically searched between June 2022 and July 2022 with no language or year restrictions. We searched for a combination of the following search items (suicid* OR suicidal behaviour OR suicidal ideation OR suicide attempts OR self injury OR self-destructive behaviour OR self-harm OR suicidal risk) AND (personality OR personality traits OR temperament OR neuroticism OR extraversion OR agreeableness OR openness to experience OR conscientiousness) AND (adolescents OR youth OR teenagers OR young adults). Meta-analysis procedures were performed using the R software. A random-effect-model was performed for the models through the incorporation of τ(2), based on the DerSimonion Lard method.



RESULTS: Seven studies met all inclusion criteria and were included in this systematic review. Our meta-analysis showed that higher neuroticism are both associated and a risk factor for suicidal behaviour. Higher levels of openness to experience and agreeableness, and lower levels of extraversion and conscientiousness, were linked to suicidal behaviour, especially self-harm. LIMITATIONS: Due to the heterogeneity of the studies, we were only able to perform meta-analysis regarding neuroticism.



CONCLUSION: The present study may help professionals to identify adolescents in higher risk for suicidal behaviour, enabling the development of early interventions to prevent suicidality in this population.

Language: en