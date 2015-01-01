Abstract

This study collected data related to agricultural injuries, analyzed their causes, and suggested possible remedial actions. Few studies from developing countries have investigated this important topic. Such investigations are extremely important and are required to frame national policies. A well-designed structured form was developed to collect and evaluate data on agricultural incidents, their causes, the severity of injuries, and possible prevention methods. The authors followed a door-to-door survey methodology to collect data with the help of local village leaders. Less educated and older adults in the age group 31 to 45 years were more prone to agricultural incidents (p < .05). The mean age of the victims was 35.02 years (95% CI 32.7 to 37.3); 124 (91.18%) of the victims were men; and 21 (15.4%) of the cases were fatal. Tractor rollovers caused most of the deaths. Chaff cutters were responsible for most of the incidents that required amputation. Eighteen (45%) of the chaff-cutter incidents occurred in the evening between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, and 12 (30%) of these incidents occurred due to fatigue. The authors strongly recommend that rollover protective structures (ROPS) for tractors and seat belts should be made mandatory in India. Public guidelines emphasizing mandatory higher education for farmers and a model curriculum for both schools and colleges that focuses on the safety of rural populations should be developed. Special training should be provided on the safe operation of machinery and a definitive work - rest schedule should be followed to prevent fatigue and protect agricultural workers from incidents.

Language: en