Citation
Conrad K, Forkmann T, Schreiber D, Teismann T, Glaesmer H, Spangenberg L, Schönfelder A, Hallensleben N, Paashaus L, Juckel G, Höller I. PLoS One 2023; 18(11): e0293026.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
37956124
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Identifying various interacting risk factors for suicidality is important to develop preventive measures. The Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicidal Behavior (IPTS) postulates suicidal ideation resulting from the occurrence of Perceived Burdensomeness (PB) and Thwarted Belongingness (TB). Suicidal behavior ultimately occurs if people have a Capability for Suicide. In past studies, the validity of TB was often not empirically confirmed, questioning which of the aspects of TB are central and related to suicidal ideation and whether applied measurement methods adequately capture the construct.
