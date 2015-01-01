SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Conrad K, Forkmann T, Schreiber D, Teismann T, Glaesmer H, Spangenberg L, Schönfelder A, Hallensleben N, Paashaus L, Juckel G, Höller I. PLoS One 2023; 18(11): e0293026.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0293026

PMID

37956124

PMCID

PMC10642825

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Identifying various interacting risk factors for suicidality is important to develop preventive measures. The Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicidal Behavior (IPTS) postulates suicidal ideation resulting from the occurrence of Perceived Burdensomeness (PB) and Thwarted Belongingness (TB). Suicidal behavior ultimately occurs if people have a Capability for Suicide. In past studies, the validity of TB was often not empirically confirmed, questioning which of the aspects of TB are central and related to suicidal ideation and whether applied measurement methods adequately capture the construct.

METHOD: Using a sample of 3,404 individuals from different clinical and nonclinical settings, 30% (1,023) of whom reported suicidal ideation, two network analyses were conducted on the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ) and a variable mapping suicidal ideation.

RESULTS: Analyses revealed that some items of the INQ were not related to suicidal ideation and the most central items did not have the strongest associations to suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSION: Based on these results, a shortened version of the INQ with the four items that showed the strongest associations with suicidal ideation in the network analyses was suggested.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print