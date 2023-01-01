Abstract

The high incidence of untreated mental health concerns among veterans can harm other areas of life, including employment. Loss of employment can lead to other adverse outcomes, such as financial instability, functional decline, and increased risk for suicide. Current Veterans Health Administration (VHA) vocational services are limited in that they primarily serve veterans who are unemployed and already enrolled in VHA. There is a need to prevent job loss among veterans who are struggling with mental health and vocational concerns and are not accessing VHA services, thus decreasing the risk of suicide and more costly interventions. Consistent with the existing national VHA initiatives on increasing access to health care and preventing suicide, a novel work-based intervention, Supported Employment: Engage and Keep (SEEK), was created. Building on the supported employment framework, SEEK assertively outreaches to already employed veterans by collaborating with workplaces that employ veterans. SEEK providers build rapport with employers and veterans and become a trusted VHA resource. SEEK engages veterans, facilitates enrollment in needed health care, and provides needed job maintenance support. This article outlines the SEEK model and provides a case demonstration and analysis of the course of SEEK care provided to a veteran at risk of losing their job. Clinical recommendations for implementing SEEK and future directions for evaluating this model are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

