Citation
Ortega B, Jimeno MV, Topino E, Latorre JM. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
37956030
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Experiences of direct and indirect victimization can be very common among children and adolescents of the general population and can have an important impact on their behavior. The general aim of this study was to analyze the possible association between childhood victimization and the development of antisocial behaviors during adolescence. The prevalence of child victimization and antisocial behaviors self-reported by adolescents is shown. Therefore, the individual associations between different types of childhood victimization and antisocial behaviors were explored.
Language: en