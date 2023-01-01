|
Cohodes EM, Mandell JD, Notti ME, Schroeder MM, Ababio R, McCauley S, Pierre JC, Hodges HR, Gee DG. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37956029
Recent advances in the dimensional assessment of traumatic stress have initiated research examining correlates of exposure to specific features of stress. However, existing tools require intensive, in-person, clinician administration to generate the rich phenotypic data required for such analyses. These approaches are time consuming, costly, and substantially restrict the degree to which assessment tools can be disseminated in large-scale studies, constraining the refinement of existing dimensional models of early adversity. Here, we present an electronic adaptation of the Dimensional Inventory of Stress and Trauma Across the Lifespan (DISTAL), called the DISTAL-Electronic (DISTAL-E), present descriptive statistics drawn from a large sample of N = 500 young adult participants who completed the novel measure, and provide information about its psychometric properties.
Language: en