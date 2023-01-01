Abstract

Recent advances in the dimensional assessment of traumatic stress have initiated research examining correlates of exposure to specific features of stress. However, existing tools require intensive, in-person, clinician administration to generate the rich phenotypic data required for such analyses. These approaches are time consuming, costly, and substantially restrict the degree to which assessment tools can be disseminated in large-scale studies, constraining the refinement of existing dimensional models of early adversity. Here, we present an electronic adaptation of the Dimensional Inventory of Stress and Trauma Across the Lifespan (DISTAL), called the DISTAL-Electronic (DISTAL-E), present descriptive statistics drawn from a large sample of N = 500 young adult participants who completed the novel measure, and provide information about its psychometric properties.



RESULTS suggest that the DISTAL-E adequately assesses the following dimensional indices of traumatic stress exposure: type, chronicity, age of onset, severity, proximity, caregiver involvement, controllability, predictability, betrayal, threat, and deprivation and that it has excellent content and convergent validity and good test-retest reliability over a 7-11 day period. Although the development of the DISTAL-E facilitates the broad assessment of dimensions of stress exposure in large-scale datasets and has the potential to increase access to stress-related research to a wider group of participants who may not be able to access clinical research in traditional, in-person, clinic-based settings, the generalizability of results of the present study may be constrained by the fact that study participants were primarily White, educated, and with middle-to-high income. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

