Dell NA, Vaughn MG, Salas-Wright CP. Public Health Pract. (Oxf) 2023; 6: e100446.
37954558
OBJECTIVES: Persons experiencing homelessness (PEH) are at high risk for violent victimization. This study leverages unique data from a national study in the United States of America to provide estimates of non-fatal firearm injury among PEH and to describe the contexts related to injury, such as substance use, intent of the injury, and precipitating interpersonal factors. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional.
Emergency department; Victimization; Firearm injury; Substance misuse; Homelessness