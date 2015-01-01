|
Lerminiaux D, Somers L. Rev. Med. Liege 2023; 78(11): 614-618.
Face à la COVID-19. Une analyse des consultations aux urgences pédopsychiatriques de 2019 à 2022 dans le contexte de la COVID-19
(Copyright © 2023, Hopital De Baviere)
unavailable
37955290
This article investigates changes in child psychiatric consultations in the emergency department at the Citadelle (Liège) from 2019 to 2022, especially in the context of restrictions related to COVID-19 epidemics. For each year of follow up, age, gender, mode of admission, diagnostic categories and proposed referrals when quitting the emergency department were compared. Age remains stable. There were more female consultations after lockdown. Suicide attempts increased, whereas adjustment disorders diminished. Finally, consultations that took place after lockdown were more likely to lead to referral to the ambulatory care network. In conclusion, symptomatic expression of psychiatric disorders among children and adolescents was affected by the COVID-19 epidemics. Managing this change in emergency consultations remains a challenge for future years.
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Retrospective Studies; Emergency; COVID-19; Emergency Service, Hospital; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Communicable Disease Control; Referral and Consultation; *Mental Disorders/diagnosis/epidemiology/therapy; Child psychiatry; Cohort; diagnosis