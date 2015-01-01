Abstract

This article investigates changes in child psychiatric consultations in the emergency department at the Citadelle (Liège) from 2019 to 2022, especially in the context of restrictions related to COVID-19 epidemics. For each year of follow up, age, gender, mode of admission, diagnostic categories and proposed referrals when quitting the emergency department were compared. Age remains stable. There were more female consultations after lockdown. Suicide attempts increased, whereas adjustment disorders diminished. Finally, consultations that took place after lockdown were more likely to lead to referral to the ambulatory care network. In conclusion, symptomatic expression of psychiatric disorders among children and adolescents was affected by the COVID-19 epidemics. Managing this change in emergency consultations remains a challenge for future years.



===



Cet article propose d'étudier l'évolution des consultations pédopsychiatriques au service des urgences de l'hôpital de la Citadelle (Liège) de 2019 à 2022, en particulier d'analyser l'influence du confinement lié à l'épidémie COVID-19. Pour chaque année de suivi, l'âge, le genre, le mode d'admission, les catégories de diagnostic ainsi que les orientations proposées à la sortie du service des urgences ont été comparés. L'âge reste stable. Il y a plus de consultations féminines après le confinement. Les tentatives de suicide sont en augmentation au détriment des troubles de l'adaptation. Enfin, après les confinements, les consultations débouchaient davantage vers le réseau de soins ambulatoires. En conclusion, l'expression symptomatique des troubles psychiatriques parmi les enfants et adolescents a été impactée par l'épidémie COVID-19. La gestion de ce changement dans les consultations d'urgences est un défi pour les années futures.

Language: fr