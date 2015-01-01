|
Citation
Bouhy V, Mathy F. Rev. Med. Liege 2023; 78(11): 654-658.
Vernacular Title
Évaluation clinique et prévention du passage à l'acte suicidaire chez un(e) adolescent(e) en souffrance psychique
Copyright
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37955296
Abstract
The number of young people presenting themselves to the emergencies for suicide attempts or suicidal ideation has been increasing in recent years, and there are not enough child psychiatrists to take care of all these suffering teenagers. It is therefore of major importance that front-line responders are able and comfortable in evaluating these patients in order to prevent suicidal behavior. This article aims to lay the foundations of the pediatric psychiatric clinical evaluation of the teenagers and to estimate the suicidal potential of young people in order to assess the degree of urgency of each situation and the most relevant therapeutic orientation.
Language: fr
Keywords
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Prevention; Risk Factors; Suicide; Suicidal Ideation; Adolescence; *Suicide Prevention; *Suicide, Attempted/prevention & control/psychology