Abstract

The number of young people presenting themselves to the emergencies for suicide attempts or suicidal ideation has been increasing in recent years, and there are not enough child psychiatrists to take care of all these suffering teenagers. It is therefore of major importance that front-line responders are able and comfortable in evaluating these patients in order to prevent suicidal behavior. This article aims to lay the foundations of the pediatric psychiatric clinical evaluation of the teenagers and to estimate the suicidal potential of young people in order to assess the degree of urgency of each situation and the most relevant therapeutic orientation.



Le nombre de jeunes se présentant aux urgences pour tentative de suicide ou idées suicidaires ne cesse d'augmenter ces dernières années et les pédopsychiatres ne sont pas suffisamment nombreux pour prendre en charge tous ces adolescents en souffrance psychique. Il est donc d'une importance capitale que les intervenants de première ligne se sentent à l'aise et soient capables d'évaluer ces patients afin de prévenir un passage à l'acte suicidaire. Cet article a pour but de poser les bases de l'évaluation clinique pédopsychiatrique de l'adolescent et de permettre d'estimer le potentiel suicidaire des jeunes. Cette approche devrait permettre de juger le degré d'urgence de chaque situation et d'orienter le patient vers la thérapeutique la plus pertinente.

Language: fr