Abstract

To explore the factors influencing recent construction collapse accidents, this study utilizes a sample of 355 reports on building collapse accidents from 2012 to 2022. The investigation employs the systems-theoretic accident modeling and processes (STAMP) model to retrieve 22 key causal factors of accidents from the physical, operational, managerial, and supervisory layers. Subsequently, an improved decision-making trial and evaluation laboratory (DEMATEL)-interpretive structural modeling (ISM) method is used to analyze the relationships and strengths of these influencing factors, providing a comprehensive understanding of the logical connections between the causes of building collapse accidents. The results indicate that the deep-rooted causes of building collapse accidents are primarily lax safety management at the enterprise level and the exchange of interests at the government regulatory level, which in turn affect workers at the operational level and the physical aspects of accidents on-site. Furthermore, integrating the STAMP model and the triangular fuzzy DEMATEL-ISM model overcomes the limitations of the traditional STAMP model, allowing for a more focused identification of key factors.

