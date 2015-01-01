Abstract

INTRODUCTION: During the COVID-19 pandemic surgical mask-wearing was widely adopted as a means of preventing infections, but there have been several reports of mask-induced skin problems. In this report, we describe a case in which surgery was required for a mask-induced ear injury. CASE REPORT: An otherwise healthy 63-year-old male presented to the plastic surgery department with an auricle injury. He had been using a mask that was too small for his face for more than 1 month; the tight ear loops caused the upper part of his left auricle to begin to dissect, resulting in a large tear. More than a third of the left upper auricle was torn, and the wound surface was epithelialized. The patient had no history of skin disease or psychiatric disorder but was engaged in a job that required wearing a helmet constantly. Surgery was performed to refresh the epithelialized wound surface and suture it, and the patient healed without complication.



CONCLUSION: While mask-wearing mandates and recommendations have considerably eased since the height of the pandemic, the current authors' experience has brought to light problems related to mask usage. Thus, efforts should be made to investigate the causes of these problems and provide appropriate advice.

