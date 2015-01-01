|
Citation
|
Omine F, Oshima J, Haga Y. Wounds 2023; 35(10): E306-E308.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Health Management Publications)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37956342
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: During the COVID-19 pandemic surgical mask-wearing was widely adopted as a means of preventing infections, but there have been several reports of mask-induced skin problems. In this report, we describe a case in which surgery was required for a mask-induced ear injury. CASE REPORT: An otherwise healthy 63-year-old male presented to the plastic surgery department with an auricle injury. He had been using a mask that was too small for his face for more than 1 month; the tight ear loops caused the upper part of his left auricle to begin to dissect, resulting in a large tear. More than a third of the left upper auricle was torn, and the wound surface was epithelialized. The patient had no history of skin disease or psychiatric disorder but was engaged in a job that required wearing a helmet constantly. Surgery was performed to refresh the epithelialized wound surface and suture it, and the patient healed without complication.
Language: en