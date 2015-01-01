|
Citation
Skelton DA. Age Ageing 2023; 52(11): afad209.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
37962417
Abstract
The study by Kwok et al. [1] reminds us that frailty and limitations in physical function change movement behaviours and moderate the association between physical activity and injurious falls. This study looked both cross-sectionally and prospectively at the self-report data from women in two waves of the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health and found a clear dose response relationship--the more moderate and vigorous activity a person does, the less chance of having injurious falls, but only in those without functional limitations or frailty. For those who have physical function limitations or are frail, there is an increased risk of injurious falls with increased activity. There are intrinsic and extrinsic risk factors for falls, but there is also exposure to risk [2]. Those with functional limitations are essentially exposing themselves to more risk by being on their feet more, but they do not have the required parameters of fitness (such as strength, power, balance, reaction time and flexibility) to stay upright if they trip [3].
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; physical activity; frailty; falls; older people; *Exercise; injurious falls; physical function limitation