Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The treatment of human bites is a common issue facing healthcare practitioners in the developing countries of Sub-Saharan Africa where it has been noted as a growing public health concern. Generally, the desired outcomes from surgical management are healing, function, and aesthetics. We share our 8-year experience at Kapsowar Hospital in Kenya with the presentation, management, and outcome of human bites. We are uniquely situated to do so given the prevalence of human biting in our community and the full-time presence of a plastic surgeon at our institution. To the best of our knowledge, this study is the first to present human bite surgical management by a plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Surgery working full-time on the African continent.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted on all patients who presented to the operating theater at Kapsowar Hospital with a human bite between 2013-2021. After identification of eligible patients, charts were reviewed assessing parameters including age, gender, timing from injury to presentation at hospital, localization of bite, severity of facial wounds using Lackmann's classification, surgical procedure(s), postoperative complications, surgical revisions, antibiotics administered, and circumstance of incident. Data were analyzed using SPSS 29.0.0.0.



RESULTS: Forty-four patients were identified. Seventeen (38.6%) were female and 27 (61.4%) were male. Thirty-one patients had facial bites and 13 patients had bites to other parts of the body. Of facial bites, 70.3% resulted in amputation of the affected part while 29.7% were lacerations. Using Lackmann's classification for facial bite severity, IIIA bites (complete avulsion) were most common for both males (9) and females (7). Females comprised 68.4% of total lip bite victims. Bites to the extremity were associated with late presentation and infection. We report a salvage rate of 85.7% for infected digits.



CONCLUSIONS: Compared with most other studies on human bites, our patient population presents with a higher rate of avulsive lip injuries, most commonly among women. Our postoperative infection rate is lower than many others reported in the literature. Satisfactory cosmetic outcome with low risk of infection can be achieved by following well-established principles of wound healing and tension-free closure.

