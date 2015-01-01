Abstract

The on-road traffic accident is a significant public health concern for Bangladesh, impeding the country's way to building safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and human settlements. On-road accidents and causalities doubled in the country between 2011 and 2020, and it increased by 30% in 2021, a shifting pattern of traffic accidents with an increasing number of motorbike accidents. The fatalities by motorcycle traffic accidents were only 4% in 1995 and rose substantially to 35% in 2021, and the situation has been more alarming during the festivals, especially Eid in Bangladesh.

Language: en