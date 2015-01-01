SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alam MZ, Sheoti IH. Asia Pac. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10105395231211979

37960874

The on-road traffic accident is a significant public health concern for Bangladesh, impeding the country's way to building safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and human settlements. On-road accidents and causalities doubled in the country between 2011 and 2020, and it increased by 30% in 2021, a shifting pattern of traffic accidents with an increasing number of motorbike accidents. The fatalities by motorcycle traffic accidents were only 4% in 1995 and rose substantially to 35% in 2021, and the situation has been more alarming during the festivals, especially Eid in Bangladesh.


Bangladesh; road traffic accidents; accident an emerging public health concern; death by motorbike accidents; death by motorcycle accidents; motorbike accidents; motorbike death; motorcycle accidents; motorcycle death; road accidents

