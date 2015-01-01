Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To review the usefulness of esketamine for treatment-resistant depression.



METHOD: Pivotal trials of intranasal esketamine in treatment-resistant depression were synthesized as a narrative review.



RESULTS: Esketamine is postulated to act through antagonism of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) glutamate receptors, but opioidergic effects may also be involved. Unlike intravenous ketamine, esketamine is given intranasally (under clinical observation), usually in addition to an oral antidepressant. Trials compared esketamine plus antidepressant versus placebo plus antidepressant. At 4 weeks, remission was 37% higher with esketamine/antidepressant than placebo/antidepressant. Speed of response and improvement in suicidality were comparable. In stable remitters on esketamine/antidepressant, 45% relapsed when esketamine was withdrawn over the following 6 months (whereas 25% relapsed on esketamine/antidepressant). Response appears less likely in patients with multiple antidepressant failures. Adverse effects include dissociation, dizziness, nausea, sedation, and headache but no psychosis. Hypertension affected 13%, especially older patients. Dose frequency is twice-weekly for 4 weeks, then weekly/fortnightly thereafter. No abuse has been reported. Unsubsidised cost may be beyond the reach of many Australians.



CONCLUSION: Intranasal esketamine plus antidepressant has been approved by regulators as moderately effective and acceptably tolerable for treatment-resistant depression. Cost is a drawback. Use often needs to be long-term and vigilance for abuse is essential.

