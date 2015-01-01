|
Thies SB, Bevan S, Wassall M, Shajan BK, Chowalloor L, Kenney L, Howard D. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e734.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37957568
BACKGROUND: Walking aids such as walking frames offer support during walking, yet paradoxically, people who self-report using them remain more likely to fall than people who do not. Lifting of walking frames when crossing door thresholds or when turning has shown to reduce stability, and certain design features drive the need to lift (e.g. small, non-swivelling wheels at the front). To overcome shortfalls in design and provide better stability, biomechanists and industrial engineers engaged in a Knowledge Transfer Partnership to develop a novel walking frame that reduces the need for lifting during everyday tasks. This paper presents the results for the final prototype regarding stability, safety and other aspects of usability.
Language: en
Aged; Design; Humans; Accidental Falls; Stability; Biomechanical Phenomena; *Gait; *Walking; Body Weight; Usability; Walking frame