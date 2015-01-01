Abstract

BACKGROUND: Walking aids such as walking frames offer support during walking, yet paradoxically, people who self-report using them remain more likely to fall than people who do not. Lifting of walking frames when crossing door thresholds or when turning has shown to reduce stability, and certain design features drive the need to lift (e.g. small, non-swivelling wheels at the front). To overcome shortfalls in design and provide better stability, biomechanists and industrial engineers engaged in a Knowledge Transfer Partnership to develop a novel walking frame that reduces the need for lifting during everyday tasks. This paper presents the results for the final prototype regarding stability, safety and other aspects of usability.



METHODS: Four studies were conducted that explored the prototype in relation to the current standard frame: a detailed gait lab study of 9 healthy older adults performing repeated trials for a range of everyday tasks provided mechanical measures of stability, a real-world study that involved 9 users of walking frames provided measures of body weight transfer and lifting events, two interview studies (5 healthcare professionals and 7 users of walking frames) elicited stakeholder perceptions regarding stability, safety and usability.



RESULTS: Analysis of healthy older adults using a standard walking frame and the prototype frame demonstrated that the prototype increases stability during performance of complex everyday tasks (p < 0.05). Similarly, gait assessments of walking frame users in their home environment showed that the prototype facilitated safer usage patterns and provided greater and more continuous body weight support. Interviews with healthcare professionals and users showed that the prototype was perceived to be safe and effective and hence more usable.



CONCLUSIONS: The outcomes of the separate studies all support the same conclusion: the prototype is an improvement on the status quo, the typical front-wheeled Zimmer frame for indoor use which has not changed in design for decades. The significance of this work lies in the success of the Knowledge Transfer Partnership and in biomechanics-informed design leading to improvements, which in future may be applied to other walking aids, to benefit walking aid users by promoting safer, more stable use of their aid.

