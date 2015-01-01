Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Incidence, health consequences, and social burden associated with child maltreatment appeared to be borne disproportionately by very young children. We conducted a population-based data linkage study to explore child- and family-level factors that affect receiving different diagnoses of maltreatment injuries and investigate excessive mortality throughout toddlerhood.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study comprising 2.2 million infants born in 2004-2014 in Taiwan. Incident cases of child maltreatment were defined by hospitalization or emergency department visits for three heterogeneous diagnostic groups of maltreatment-related injuries (i.e., maltreatment syndrome, assaults, and undetermined causes) within 12 months after birth. The generalized linear model and landmark survival analyses were used to evaluate risk factors.



RESULTS: An estimated 2.9‰ of infants experienced at least one maltreatment-related injury, with a three-year mortality rate of 1.3%. Low birthweight was associated with increased risk of receiving the diagnosis of three maltreatment injuries, particularly maltreatment syndrome (adjusted Incidence Rate Ratio [aIRR] = 4.08, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 2.93-5.68). Socially advantaged family condition was inversely linked with receiving the diagnosis of maltreatment syndrome and assaults (e.g., high income: aIRR = 0.55 and 0.47), yet positively linked with undetermined cause (aIRR = 2.05, 95% CI: 1.89-2.23). For infants exposed to maltreatment, low birth weight and non-attendance of postnatal care were highly predictive of fatality; low birthweight served as a vital predictor for premature death during toddlerhood (aIRR = 6.17, 95% CI: 2.36-15.4).



CONCLUSIONS: Raising awareness of maltreatment-related injuries in infancy and predictors should be a priority for appropriate follow-up assessment and timely intervention.

