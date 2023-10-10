|
Citation
|
Mahon C, Hamburger D, Webb JB, Yager Z, Howard E, Booth A, Fitzgerald A. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2246.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37964252
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Poor body image is prevalent among adolescents and associated with several negative outcomes for their physical and psychological health. There is a pressing need to address this growing public health concern, yet there are few evidence-informed universal programmes for older adolescents that address contemporary body image concerns (i.e., social media). BodyKind is a four lesson, school-based, teacher led, universal body image programme that incorporates empirically supported principles of cognitive dissonance, self-compassion, compassion for others and social activism, to support positive body image development. Building on previous pilot trials in the USA, this paper outlines the protocol for a cluster randomised control trial (cRCT) and implementation evaluation of the BodyKind programme which was culturally adapted for the Irish cultural context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Intervention; Body dissatisfaction; Body image; Implementation evaluation; Protocol; Psychological wellbeing; Randomised control trial; School-based