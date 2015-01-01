Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Violence is a leading cause of death, disability, and health inequity in the United States. This review summarizes the scientific literature on place-based interventions and violence, describes study design challenges, and suggests future directions for this group of interventions. RECENT FINDINGS: Violence prevention strategies commonly target high-risk individuals, but recent research has found that place-based interventions are practical, sustainable, and high-impact opportunities that benefit communities at large. This body of work has largely consisted of quasi-experimental studies of land and building place-based interventions and interpersonal violence. SUMMARY: Current epidemiological evidence suggests that place-based interventions are cost-effective solutions for violence prevention. Future work is needed using mixed methods to better understand their mechanisms of action and to inform implementation efforts. There are opportunities for the broader development of implementation science to bring promising and established place-based interventions to scale and to extend these interventions to other types of violence.

Language: en