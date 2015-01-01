Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion can have serious consequences that develop over time with unpredictable levels of recovery. Millions of concussions occur yearly, and a substantial number result in lingering symptoms, loss of productivity, and lower quality of life. The diagnosis may not be made for multiple reasons, including due to patient hesitancy to undergo neuroimaging and inability of imaging to detect minimal damage. Biomarkers could fill this gap, but the time needed to send blood to a laboratory for analysis made this impractical until point-of-care measurement became available. A handheld blood test is now on the market for diagnosis of concussion based on the specific blood biomarkers glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and ubiquitin carboxyl terminal hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1). This paper discusses rapid blood biomarker assessment for mild TBI and its implications in improving prediction of TBI course, avoiding repeated head trauma, and its potential role in assessing new therapeutic options. Although we focus on the Abbott i-STAT TBI plasma test because it is the first to be FDA-cleared, our discussion applies to any comparable test systems that may become available in the future. The difficulties in changing emergency department protocols to include new technology are addressed.

