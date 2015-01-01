Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE) is an established approach for controlling hemorrhage in adults with acute abdominal and pelvic trauma. However, its application in pediatric trauma is not well established. This study aimed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of TAE in a population of pediatric patients with blunt trauma.



METHODS: This retrospective study was conducted in pediatric patients (<18 years) who underwent TAE for blunt trauma between February 2014 and July 2022. The patients were categorized into subgroups based on age and body weight. Patient demographics, injury severity, transfusion requirements, and clinical outcomes were analyzed.



RESULTS: Exactly 73 patients underwent TAE. Technical success was achieved in all patients (100%), and clinical success was achieved in 83.6%. The mortality and complication rates were 4.1% and 1.4%, respectively. The mean duration of hospitalization was 19.3 days. Subgroup analysis showed that age, body weight, and sex did not significantly affect clinical success. The injury severity score and transfusion requirement were predictors of clinical success, with lower values associated with better outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: TAE is effective and safe for managing blunt pediatric trauma in younger and lighter patients. Injury severity and transfusion requirement are predictors of clinical success.

