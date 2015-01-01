|
Citation
Schipani-McLaughlin AM, Salazar LF, Leone RM, Balser D, Hunley K, Quinn-Echevarria K. Health Educ. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37961873
Abstract
Acceptability of a sexual violence (SV) risk reduction program called RealConsent designed for first-year female college students was conducted as part of a larger, randomized controlled trial. RealConsent uses web-based and mobile technology to deliver four 45-minute theoretically and empirically derived modules designed to increase knowledge, affect attitudes and normative beliefs, increase bystander and other protective behaviors, and reduce alcohol misuse. Educational entertainment is used throughout the program to achieve these aims. A total of 444 first-year female college students recruited from three Southeastern universities who were eligible and provided informed consent were randomized to RealConsent. Acceptability was ascertained both quantitatively and qualitatively through a survey administered following the completion of each of four modules.
Language: en
Keywords
college; alcohol and substance abuse; interventions; social cognitive theory; violence and victimization