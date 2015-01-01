Abstract

Acceptability of a sexual violence (SV) risk reduction program called RealConsent designed for first-year female college students was conducted as part of a larger, randomized controlled trial. RealConsent uses web-based and mobile technology to deliver four 45-minute theoretically and empirically derived modules designed to increase knowledge, affect attitudes and normative beliefs, increase bystander and other protective behaviors, and reduce alcohol misuse. Educational entertainment is used throughout the program to achieve these aims. A total of 444 first-year female college students recruited from three Southeastern universities who were eligible and provided informed consent were randomized to RealConsent. Acceptability was ascertained both quantitatively and qualitatively through a survey administered following the completion of each of four modules.



RESULTS suggest that overall, RealConsent was viewed as relatable, realistic, and relevant. Most participants rated modules as good/excellent in quality, in organization, and in the conveying of a high degree of knowledge regarding alcohol misuse, consent for sex, sexual communication, defense strategies, protective strategies, and intervening to prevent SV. Suggestions to improve RealConsent centered on having more content inclusive of sexual and gender-minoritized students.



RESULTS suggest that RealConsent is an acceptable SV risk reduction program among first-year female college students and may have advantages for dissemination over in-person programs due to its web-based and mobile technology.

