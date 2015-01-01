Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study was to establish a relationship between the number of falls and sleep problems experienced by patients with Alzheimer's disease.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study. A total of 114 Spanish aged people with Alzheimer's disease institutionalized in nursing homes and 80 independent Spanish aged people without neurodegenerative diseases living at home were enrolled in this study and completed in-person interviews and digital questionnaires.



RESULTS: The mean age was 78.98 ± 8.59 years. Sleep disorders were related to continuous stress (p = 0.001; OR = 4.729) and a high frequency of falls (p = 0.001; OR = 2.145), while predictor variables associated with falls in patients with Alzheimer's disease were continuous medical visits (β = 0.319, p < 0.001), family history of dementia (β = 0.212; p = 0.014), and sleep disorders (β = 0.235; p = 0.007). Second, the analysis showed that moderate physical activity (p = 0.001; OR = 0.147), continuous medical visits (p < 0.001; OR = 0.621), and high level of study (p = 0.011; OR = 0.334) were protective factors against Alzheimer's, while older age (p = 0.035; OR = 1.087), type II Diabetes Mellitus (p = 0.042; OR = 3.973), number of falls (p = 0.021; OR = 1.409), and daily drug intake (p = 0.001; OR = 1.437) were risk factors for Alzheimer's.



CONCLUSIONS: Sleep disturbances are related to stress and falls in a sample of 114 Spanish AD aged people institutionalized in nursing homes, and the falls they experience are related to ongoing medical visits, a history of dementia, and sleep disturbances. Therefore, a bidirectional relationship was established between falls and sleep disorders in these patients. Moreover, this study showed that a greater frequency of falls and high daily drug intake could constitute novel risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, in addition to already known factors, such as age and type II Diabetes Mellitus, while being physically active and a high level of studies are protective factors against Alzheimer's disease.

Language: en