Citation

Yosep I, Mardhiyah A, Ramdhanie GG, Sari CWM, Hendrawati H, Hikmat R. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(21): e2858.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare11212858

PMID

37958055

Abstract

The journal Healthcare retracts the article titled "Cognitive Behavior Therapy by Nurses in Reducing Symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on Children as Victims of Violence: A Scoping Review" by Yosep et al [...].


Language: en
