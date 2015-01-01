CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Yosep I, Mardhiyah A, Ramdhanie GG, Sari CWM, Hendrawati H, Hikmat R. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(21): e2858.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37958055
|
Abstract
|
The journal Healthcare retracts the article titled "Cognitive Behavior Therapy by Nurses in Reducing Symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on Children as Victims of Violence: A Scoping Review" by Yosep et al [...].
Language: en