Abstract

PURPOSE: To provide greater insight into the characteristics of severe and extraordinarily severe gas explosion accidents (SESGEAs).



METHODS: This study analyzed the accident characteristics and cause of SESGEAs. As an example, we conducted a specialized case analysis using the 24Model (4th Edition) on the recent Baoma coal mine gas explosion.



RESULT: The data of SESGEAs are characterized by greater volatility, with significant differences in the geographical distribution, temporal distribution, and attribute characteristics of the accidents. From the accident analysis: (1) chaotic ventilation management was the most serious accident cause of SESGEAs, and unsafe acts related to ventilation operations accounted for 18.51% of all unsafe acts; (2) coal miners lack professional safety knowledge and have a serious fluke mentality in mining work; (3) enterprises have insufficient enforcement of safety procedure documents, and lack of attention to the allocation of underground human resources and safety training systems; and (4) the importance of safety, the role of the safety department and the satisfaction with safety facilities have become the most serious missing items of safety culture.



CONCLUSION: This study can provide important data support and management basis to assist mine operators in developing more targeted accident prevention strategies.

