Abstract

Internationally, approximately 736 million women, which is nearly one in three women aged 15 and older, endure physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence or both, at least once during their lifetime, and please note that this statistic excludes incidents of sexual harassment. The situation remains indifferent throughout the world and some examples, based on current evidence, are shared here. In the UK, a woman loses her life to a partner or ex-partner every three days. A staggering 95% of people trafficked for sexual exploitation in Europe are women. In the European Union, 10% of women have encountered cyber-harassment from the age of 15 onwards. This includes instances like receiving unsolicited, offensive, and sexually explicit emails or SMS messages, as well as inappropriate advances on social media platforms (European Union Agency, 2014). In the Arab States, according to a regional study, 60% of women internet users had been exposed to online violence within the past year (UN Women, 2021). The situation gets worse during conflict and adverse situations. For example, in Ethiopia, there was a rise in the practice of marrying off young girls in exchange for livestock to assist families in dealing with the consequences of extended periods of drought (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 2017). Nepal experienced an escalation in human trafficking, with numbers increasing from approximately 3000-5000 cases annually in 1990 to 12,000-20,000 per year following the earthquake in 2015 (Pross et al., 2020). These are just a few examples but demonstrate that whether during normal life, conflict, war, natural or man-made disasters, the magnitude of gender-based violence faced by women eclipses that experienced by men in terms of prevalence and severity (Ali et al, 2021)...

