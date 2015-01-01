Abstract

AIM: This article discusses the evolution of the field of disaster nursing in Nepal and its challenges and ways to protect the health and well-being of the community during disasters. It also discusses the alignment of field activities with the International Council of Nurses' (ICN) competencies in disaster nursing.



BACKGROUND: Disaster nursing has become increasingly important due to the increasing frequency and impact of disasters on health. In Nepal, disaster nursing is a relatively new field, but it has grown over the years with nurses playing a vital role in providing holistic care during disasters, emergencies, and crises. SOURCES OF EVIDENCE: Literature review and experience from the field.



DISCUSSION: Following the Nepal earthquake, the concept of the "epidemiology nurse" evolved in Nepal which trained local nurses with disaster nursing knowledge and skills using the digital information, communication, and technology (ICT) toolkit for collecting real-time information. Nurses monitored the environment, conducted physical and mental health assessments, identified the needs of vulnerable populations, provided basic aid, offered mental health support, and shared data with authorities. However, their competencies are not yet enough to fully align with those given by ICN nursing standards.



CONCLUSION: Recognizing the valuable contributions of Nepalese nurses in the field, their initiatives can serve as a foundation for advancing their roles in disaster nursing. It is essential to implement national disaster plans and invest in specialized university courses for disaster nursing training.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING POLICY: The field experiences of disaster nursing reflected in this article can contribute to the development of policies and practices related to disaster management in adherence to the ICN' guidelines.

