Abstract

The pattern of behaviors and abilities that reflect the core characteristics of students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and an environment that lacks the ability to understand individuals with ASD can make these students targets of bullying. Bullying is a serious problem for students with ASD, and practices against it are important in terms of improving students' coping strategies and overall well-being. In this study, we used a multiple probe model with an interprobe phase across participants to evaluate the effectiveness of the power card strategy to teach three students with ASD to respond to bullying. At baseline, the students gave few appropriate responses based on coping strategies for bullying after listening to stories about bullying. During the application of the power cards, the students read scenarios and power cards created for their favorite heroes or special interests, which included coping strategies for three different bullying situations (exclusion, being pushed, and being tickled). Then, they watched animations prepared for these bullying situations and were asked to answer questions about strategies to deal with bullying. The findings showed that all three students learned targeted strategies for coping with bullying in the context of the sessions using power cards. The students were able to generalize to different bullying situations (teasing, damaging one's belongings, being ignored) while retaining their strategies for coping with bullying in the context of the sessions held after the teaching was completed. The social validity findings of the power card strategy showed that one out of three students exhibited coping strategies for bullying in the school environment. The findings of the present study are discussed in the context of bullying and ASD, limitations, and recommendations.

Language: en