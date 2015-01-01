Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic affected both the physical and mental health of the general population. People with cardiac diseases seem to be particularly vulnerable to the implications of the pandemic. However, studies on the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people with implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICDs) are lacking. Thus, we aimed to explore the level of fear of COVID-19 and the prevalence of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in ICD patients. Furthermore, we aimed to identify novel predictors for anxiety, depression and PTSD, including COVID-19-related variables, and to assess whether positive affects (PAs) and negative affects (NAs) mediate the relationship between the level of fear of COVID-19 and anxiety, depression and PTSD, respectively. The data of 363 patients with ICDS who had been prospectively included in this study between 2020 and 2023, were analyzed. Potential predictors for anxiety, depression, and PTSD were identified using logistic regression. To identify indirect mediating effects of PAs and NAs, we applied the PROCESS regression path analysis modeling tool. The prevalence of anxiety was 9.19%, of depression 10.85%, and of PTSD 12.99%. Being unemployed was the strongest predictor for anxiety (OR = 10.39) and depression (OR = 6.54). Younger age predicted anxiety (OR = 0.95) and PTSD (OR = 0.92). Receiving low social support was associated with anxiety (OR = 0.91), depression (OR = 0.88) and PTSD (OR = 0.91). Patients with a history of COVID-19 (OR = 3.58) and those who did not feel well-informed about COVID-19 (OR = 0.29) were more likely to be depressed. Higher levels of fear of COVID-19 predicted anxiety (OR = 1.10), depression (OR = 1.12) and PTSD (OR = 1.14). The relationship between fear of COVID-19 and anxiety or depression was fully mediated by PAs and NAs, while NAs partially mediated the relationship between fear of COVID-19 and PTSD. Vulnerable subgroups of ICD patients may need additional psychological and educational interventions due to fear of COVID-19, anxiety, depression and PTSD during the pandemic.

