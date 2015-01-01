Abstract

Knee injuries, particularly anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage and cartilage defects, are highly prevalent among athletes and affect their sports performance and long-term joint function. The purpose of this research was to evaluate the effectiveness of a comprehensive combination therapy approach for individuals with ACL and cartilage injuries. Twelve professional soccer players aged 18 to 30 years underwent bone-tendon-bone ACL reconstruction, microfracture cartilage repair surgery, and hyaluronic acid scaffold treatment. Early postoperative rehabilitation included immediate supervised physiotherapy and complete weight bearing. Follow-up assessments involved clinical evaluations, functional joint assessments, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans to measure cartilage defect repair and symptom alleviation. The results showed that patients resumed pain-free activities within 3-4 weeks and returned to their pre-injury level within 4.5 months. MRI demonstrated the absence of inflammatory reactions, repair of marrow edema, and the emergence of new cartilage. Six months and one year after surgery, the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) and the Short Form (36) Health Survey (SF-36) questionnaire results demonstrated considerable improvement in patients' health condition and quality of life. Overall, the study suggests that the combination of Hyalofast membranes, microfracture surgery, tissue adhesive, and intensive postoperative physical therapy may be a potential alternative to commonly used treatments for patients with ACL rupture, allowing them to recover efficiently and return to sports activities.

Language: en