Weishorn J, Jaber A, Trefzer R, Zietzschmann S, Kern R, Spielmann J, Renkawitz T, Bangert Y. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 12(21): e6938.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37959403
BACKGROUND: Little is known about age-related changes in injury characteristics and burden, and existing data are inconsistent, highlighting the need for new studies on this topic. This study aimed to describe age-related injury risk, severity and burden in a German elite youth football [soccer] academy.
adolescent; epidemiology; sports medicine; age group; football; growth plate; injury burden; muscle injury; paediatrics; soccer